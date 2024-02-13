DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lulu's Anti Valentine Day

Point Ephémère
Tue, 13 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9
𝓛𝓾𝓵𝓾 𝓥𝓪𝓷 𝓣𝓻𝓪𝓹𝓹 est fièr.e de vous présenter la déjà culte ❤️‍🩹 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓲 𝓥𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓟𝓪𝓻𝓽𝔂 💔

Rendez vous au Point Éphémère le ★ 𝟏𝟑 𝐟𝐞𝐯𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 ★ pour une soirée de solitude, de concerts et d’amitié en très très bonne compagni...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
Lineup

Fantomes, Lulu Van Trapp, Emmaï Dee

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

