After Party Pedro Ladroga

El Sol
Sun, 4 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pedro LaDroga es una de las mentes más brillantes y carismáticas de la escena urbana. En su universo hay espacio para el marroneo, los vampiros futuristas, el manga y mucho más. Es uno de los artistas urbanos más singulares de la escena tanto por su person...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pedro Ladroga, Gabanna

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

