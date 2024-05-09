DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boye Festival Mil·lenni 25

SALA APOLO
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
Selling fast
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BOYE es el nombre artístico del actor, creador escénico y cantante David Menéndez (Barcelona, ​​1989). Un artista multidisciplinar que después de irrumpir en el panorama musical con el EP “Boye, te queremos pero no eres nadie” (2019), nos presentará muy pr...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Concert Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boye

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.