Gabe Lee - Drink The River

Gabe Lee

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$20

Gabe Lee - Drink The River
About Gabe Lee

With critically-acclaimed albums like 2019's farmland, 2020's Honky-Tonk Hell, and 2022's The Hometown Kid, Lee created that connection by delivering his own stories to an ever-growing audience. His fourth record, Drink the River, takes a different approac Read more

Event information

Equal parts classic songwriter and modern-day storyteller, Gabe Lee has built his own bridge between country, folk and rock. Lee has been collecting stories for years, both onstage and off. "I used to bartend," says the Nashville-based songwriter, "which m...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
Lineup

Gabe Lee

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

This show is a mixture of seating and standing. Thre will be seats available for anyone that wants or needs a seat.

What time does this show start?

Doors open at 7pm
Music starts at 8pm

