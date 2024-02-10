DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's Volume 12 of the always packed out Garagebashing night and this month on the bill are:
PINK EYE CLUB - late night set from the prince of alt.disco
EAT YOUR OWN HEAD - alt.rock from Norwich
BELLA BARTON - pop-punk-jazz
HYPERDENSE- punky trio
BODY...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.