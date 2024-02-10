DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garagebashing Vol.12

Windmill Brixton
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's Volume 12 of the always packed out Garagebashing night and this month on the bill are:

PINK EYE CLUB - late night set from the prince of alt.disco

EAT YOUR OWN HEAD - alt.rock from Norwich

BELLA BARTON - pop-punk-jazz

HYPERDENSE- punky trio

BODY...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eat Your Own Head, Pink Eye Club

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.