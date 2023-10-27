Top track

Trevena

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mildred Maude + Three Quarter Skies

Moor Vaults
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trevena
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Mildred Maude + Three Quarter Skies

£14 - Moor Vaults - 27th October 2023

____

Three-piece improv noise band.

"Tremendous!" Lauren Laverne - BBC 6 Music

"Mildred Maude not only manage to be brilliant but also create someth Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Mildred Maude

Venue

Moor Vaults

71 Enid Street, Southwark, London, SE16 3RA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.