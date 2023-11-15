Top track

Moses Yoofee Trio at London Jazz Festival

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of explosive, up-and-coming jazz from this Berlin-based power trio.

Moses Yoofee Trio is the newest project of highly acclaimed pianist & producer Moses Yoofee, drawing influence from the fields of jazz, hip-hop, R&B and soul. Oozing talented musi Read more

Speak No Evil
Lineup

Moses Yoofee Trio, Beyond the Blue

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

