The Schitt's Creek Quiz

Market House
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
How well do you know the iconic series that took Netflix by a storm? Yes, we are talking about Schitt’s Creek! Test your knowledge of the bingable show with trivia and music rounds showcasing the best moments across each series. Now who will you come dress...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

