Urne

Patterns
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Dot presents

URNE

This is an 14+ event (under 16s with an adult) - Photo ID required

Presented by Pink Dot.

Lineup

URNE

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

