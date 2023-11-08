DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CO-HEADLINE with JENNY & THE MEXICATS
Wednesday November 8
Doors 7pm
$25 Advance, $30 Day of Show
All Welcome
THIS IS AN OFFICIAL TENWESTx EVENT
ENTRY TO SILVANA ESTRADA IS INCLUDED WITH A TENWEST ALL ACCESS PASS OR CAN BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
TENW
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.