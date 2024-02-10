Top track

CATT - Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CATT - „Change-Tour“

Klippo
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLüneburg
€25.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CATT - Again
Got a code?

About

Eine Stimme, die die Zeit anhält. CATT verwandelt scheinbar kleine Geschichten in universelle Erzählungen über das Jetzt, das Hier, das Sein. Musik als Hoffnung, voll strahlender Klarheit. Ein neuer Entwurf von Pop, voller Tiefe, voller Funkeln und vor all...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Golden Ticket
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CATT

Venue

Klippo

Universitätsallee 1, 21335 Lunebourg, Allemagne
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.