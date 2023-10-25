DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plattenbau + Kal Marks

Urban Spree
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We encourage you to pay what you can.

For people with limited income there is a limited amount of reduced tickets available using the code “9EUROKONZERT”. The ticket will be reduced at 9€.

If you have a stable income we encourage you to buy a "Soli Ticke

Präsentiert von brighter agency.

Lineup

Kal Marks, Plattenbau

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

