Live At The Clapham Grand with Rob Delaney and Viggo Venn

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £25
About

Doors 6:00pm / Show start 7:30pm approx

Last entry 8:30pm

October’s Live At The Clapham Grand will be headed up by Rob Delaney, creator and star of Channel 4’s Catastrophe, and Viggo Venn, national sensation and winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

1
Viggo Venn, Sikisa, Paddy Young and 1 more

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK

Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

