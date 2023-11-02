Top track

Legno - Affogare

Legno

Off Topic
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Legno - Affogare
About

Legno live @ OFF TOPIC

I Legno tornano con nuovo singolo, "Spettacolare", insieme a Donatella Rettore, edito per Apollo Records e distribuito da Ada Music Italy.

Li vedremo dal vivo nei club da Novembre 2023 a Torino, Milano, Roma, Firenze e Bologna, Read more

Presentato da Goodness APS.

Lineup

Legno

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

