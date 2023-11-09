Top track

maya ongaku - Approach

Maya Ongaku + Mong Tong

Blonde Venus
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Originaire d'Enoshima, une petite île située à 50 km au sud-ouest de Tokyo, Maya Ongaku est un collectif de musiciens psychédéliques. Leur nom provient d'un néologisme définissant la vue imaginée en dehors du champ de vision d'une personne. Le trio composé

Présenté par TRAFIC

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

