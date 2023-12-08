Top track

Soulside, Scream, Material Support

The Meadows
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DC Legends Scream and Soulside co headline an epic night of punk and post-hardcore, joined by Material Support

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Material Support, Scream, Soulside

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

