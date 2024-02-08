DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

wizo / tour wird wieder gut 2024

Astra Kulturhaus
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€39.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WIZO - TOUR WIRD WIEDER GUT 2024

Juli 2023, Voerde – „NICHTS WIRD WIEDER GUT“ wird das kommende Album vom WIZO heissen. „TOUR WIRD WIEDER GUT“ ist deshalb der Titel der jetzt angekündigten großen Klubtour der Sindelfinger Punkrocklegende. Knapp 40 Konzert...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

WIZO

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

