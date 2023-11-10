Top track

Siema Ziemia: EFG London Jazz Festival

The Waiting Room
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
£11.22

About

Siema Ziemia hail from Poland and come  together as an electronic-inspired quartet, which draws an energy from collective improvisation. Their music attempts to recreate highly organized structures of electronic music with acoustic instruments.

Presented by B Side Events and Byrd Out in conjunction with Dalston's Soda.

Lineup

Lara Jones, Siema Ziemia

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

