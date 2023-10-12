Top track

MYSS KETA

Independance Club
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Myss Keta, rapera, con actitud punk, icono del pop y definitivamente diva, llega a Madrid este 12 de octubre. Con su identidad oculta encuentra la mejor manera de decir la verdad, y nos permite tener un poco de Myss Keta en cada uno de nosotros

Para mayor Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Myss Keta

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

