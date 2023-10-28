Top track

Karen Nyame KG & Mista Silva - Koko

Karen Nyame KG - The KG Experience

Peckham Audio
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJLondon
From £13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The ‘Goddess of Rhythm’ brings you the ‘KG Experience' this October, touching down in Peckham with her very first four-hour extended set in London.

Channeling a deeply rooted attachment to the African diaspora, KG’s innovative and percussive assemblage of...

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:30 pm
200 capacity

