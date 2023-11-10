Top track

SadGirl + special guests Bēd & Chola Orange + DJ Crux

Alex's Bar
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$34.25

About

SADWORLD:

The genesis of any given rock n’ roll band is often shrouded in myth. When does a band actually begin? Is it the first practice? The first song written together?

SadGirl was born into the world when they played their first show in their native...

Presented by Alex's Bar.

Lineup

SadGirl, Bed, Chola Orange

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

Doors open8:00 pm

