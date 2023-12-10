DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maz & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 10 Dec, 2:00 pm
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Keinemusik and Brazilian DJ and producer MAZ debuts Brooklyn's glass-enclosed rooftop on Dec 10!

21+

VIP table service is available : Contact tables@si-bk.com now for more info

NO REFUNDS

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded....

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

