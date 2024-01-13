DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Collins & Friends: Late Brahms

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Clarinettist Michael Collins, pianist Andreas Haefliger and the Talich String Quartet join forces on some of the most beautiful of Brahms’ chamber works.

This is a chance to enjoy a full afternoon immersed in the lavish Romanticism of Brahms, with a progr...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Collins

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

