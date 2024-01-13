DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Clarinettist Michael Collins, pianist Andreas Haefliger and the Talich String Quartet join forces on some of the most beautiful of Brahms’ chamber works.
This is a chance to enjoy a full afternoon immersed in the lavish Romanticism of Brahms, with a progr...
