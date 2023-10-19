DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BLKBOK

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70
About

BLKBOK live at Eddie's Attic!

Born and raised in Detroit's inner-city, BLKBOK (born Charles Wilson III), grew up in a music-filled house and by the time he was 8, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competi

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

BLKBOK

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

