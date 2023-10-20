DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cynthia Hilts Quartet Celebrates the Music of Tadd Dameron

The Century Room
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

($15-$25 tickets | 7pm & 9pm sets) Welcome Tucson’s own jazz piano songstress Cynthia Hilts & her quartet as they celebrate the music of Tadd Dameron! Dameron is responsible for countless jazz standards including “If You Could See Me Now,” “Lady Bird” and Read more

Presented by The Century Room.

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

