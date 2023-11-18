Top track

Com Truise - VHS Sex

MeanRed presents Com Truise (DJ Set)

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

MeanRed presents Com Truise (DJ Set) in The Room!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed

Lineup

Com Truise

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

