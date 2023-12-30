DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancehall Dynamite

Canvas 1
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£12.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🔥🎶 Get ready to ignite the night at Dancehall Dynamite Manchester | 2023 Closing Party! 🎉

📅 New Date: Saturday, December 30th

📍 New Venue: CANVAS Manchester, M1 7FS

Experience a sizzling explosion of Jamaican Dancehall culture like never before! Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Canvas.

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.