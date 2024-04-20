Top track

Benne - Für immer bleibt

Benne

Knust
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Emotionale Popsongs, sehnsüchtige Hymnen und Texte, die das menschliche Miteinander aufs Schönste ausleuchten: Mit dieser Mischung hat sich der Songwriter Benne in den letzten Jahren eine ständig wachsende Fanbase erspielt. „Ich schreibe oft sehr intuitiv...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Peter Rieger Konzertagentur, Event, Kulturnews
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benne

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

