Monumental Kids - Reggae per Xics - Halloween

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.26
Torna Monumental Kids amb un especial de “Halloween”. En aquesta ocasió pujaran a l'escenari Reggae Per Xics, una formació de música jamaicana de Sant Feliu de Llobregat que s'ha convertit en tot un fenomen pel públic infantil versionant els títols més uni...

Presentat per Monumental Club

Reggae per xics, Re-Sister

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

