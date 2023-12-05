DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Old Street!

The Depot
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
£27.99
About

Neon Naked Life Drawing at the Depot_ in Old Street!

Join us in Old Street for an evening of fluoro fun. A life drawing class like no other using neon reactive art materials to draw glowing life models.

7 PM to 8:30 PM.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.

Venue

The Depot

18 Wenlock Road, Hackney, London, N1 7TA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

