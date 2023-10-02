Top track

Rose City Band

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rose City Band - Rip City
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Rose City Band

W/ Swimming Bell

10/2/2023 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Patio Show.

21+

Rose City Band’s country psychedelic rock evokes the wide-open spaces of the American west and free spirits who call it home. The project of Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rose City Band, Swimming Bell

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

