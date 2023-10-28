Top track

Tom Paxton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$46.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Two founding fathers of Folk music in one special night.

Tom Paxton has become a voice of his generation, addressing issues of injustice and inhumanity, laying bare the absurdities of modern culture and celebrating the tenderest bonds of family, friends, Read more

Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Lineup

Tom Paxton, John McCutcheon

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

