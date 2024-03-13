DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chump's: Paddy Young 'Hungry, Horny, Scared'

Whereelse?
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PADDY YOUNG: HUNGRY, HORNY, SCARED

Nominee: Best Newcomer - Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2023!!!

He's hungry. He's horny. He's scared. He's in the gutter but he's looking down on all of you.

CHUMP’S is excited to welcome Paddy Young back to Margate fresh fro...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paddy Young

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.