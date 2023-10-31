DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

REAL Halloween! Double Cream, Lemon Power, + more!

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fancy dress highly encouraged. REAL Halloween on true Halloween Day.

Live sets from your favourites: Double Cream, Lemon Power, & Can't Stop Talking
+ a DJ spinning the spookiest tracks.

There is no better place to be on Halloween than Paper D Read more

Presented by REAL.

Lineup

double cream, Lemon Power, Can't Stop Talking

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

