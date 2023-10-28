DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Book of the Forbidden ft. Rick Wonder, Firpo, and Luis Noronha

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $151.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On Saturday, October 28th, HalloweenWeekend.com and El Grupo SN present The Book of the Forbidden, a Halloween themed party, at Somewhere Nowhere NYC with music by Rick Wonder and Firpo. Costumes are highly recommended.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenr Read more

Somewhere Nowhere and HalloweenWeekend.com

Lineup

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.