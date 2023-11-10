Top track

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Fallacy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antony Szmierek 

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Fallacy
Got a code?

About

The Kids Are Solid Gold Presents:

Antony Szmierek

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Kids Are Solid Gold.

Lineup

Antony Szmierek

Venue

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery

48-52 Sandhill, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3JF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.