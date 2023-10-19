Top track

Sugar Baby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Amidon + Merope

Cecil Sharp House
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sugar Baby
Got a code?

About

Sam Amidon and Merope bring a special double bill show to Cecil Sharp House.

Sam Amidon is an American folk artist, originally from Vermont, US whos music ranges in theme from interpretations of traditional Irish fiddle pieces to old-time melodies and tal Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Merope, Sam Amidon

Venue

Cecil Sharp House

2 Regents Park Road, London, NW1 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.