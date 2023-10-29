Top track

ANOTR, Folamour & Traumer

Club Space Miami
Sun, 29 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday is a fun day indeed to celebrate Halloweek on The Terrace with a scary good selection of DJs.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declared a wo

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

ANOTR, Folamour, Traumer and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

