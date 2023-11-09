Top track

Locomuerte - La Vida Loca

Locomuerte

La Boule Noire
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LOCOMUERTE est un groupe de Thrash Punk Crossover Chicano originaire d’IDF, avec des influences comme SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, ANTHRAX, AGNOSTIC FRONT et MOTORHEAD. Le chant en espagnol avec un flow latino ultra groove donne à LOCOMUERTE un son unique, imparab Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire & Maximum Tour Music

Lineup

Locomuerte

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

