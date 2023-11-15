Top track

SMILE - Doohickey

SMILE - Price of Progress Tour

Béi Chéz Heinz
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
Hannover
€16.83

About

Im Punk-Klischee resultiert SMILE aus unterdrückter Wut und Trauer - aus dem Erleben einer hochdifferenzierten modernen Welt, die den Druck verursacht, eine Vielzahl von Rollen zu erfüllen und dabei körperlich und geistig gesund zu bleiben. Diese Bedingung Read more

Präsentiert von Béi Chéz Heinz e.V. Veranstaltungszentrum.
Lineup

SMILE

Venue

Béi Chéz Heinz

Liepmannstraße 7b, 30453 Hannover, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

