Top track

Hollywood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ghouljaboy (ES)

Dabadaba
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hollywood
Got a code?

About

Ghouljaboy es el proyecto personal de Jordi Arroyo, que en 2019 se dio a conocer con su primera mixtape a través de La Vendición, el sello bandera de la escena trap y urbana en España.

En 2020, el año muerto para gran parte de la industria musical, mostró Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Ghouljaboy

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.