Top track

Morlockk Dilemma - Oase

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Morlockk Dilemma

Bahnhof Pauli
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Morlockk Dilemma - Oase
Got a code?

About

Morlockk Dilemma - Am Grund

Die Tournee zum neuen Album. Eine akustische Abenteuerreise zwischen Plattenbauromantik und Bahnhofskino. Das brandneue Bühnenprogramm des Ausnahmekünstlers. Jetzt Tickets sichern.

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Grossstatttraum & Mofo Airlines.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morlockk Dilemma

Venue

Bahnhof Pauli

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.