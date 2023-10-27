Top track

Bedouin - Petra

Framework and SBCLTR present: Bedouin, Ahmed Spins

Union Station
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
$73.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Framework.

Lineup

Bedouin, Ahmed Spins, Talón

Venue

Union Station

800 North Alameda Street, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

