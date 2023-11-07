Top track

Slauson Malone 1

The White Hotel
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Slauson Malone 1 is a performance piece created by artist and musician Jasper Marsalis. His work explores the possible intersections of popular music and performance art.

His output includes 'A Quiet Farwell 2016-2018 (Crater Speak)' in 2019 and 'Vergange...

Presented by The White Hotel.

Lineup

RenzNiro, Slauson Malone 1

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

