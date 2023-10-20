Top track

Âme - Fiori (Dixon Beat Edit)

Satellite: Âme B2B Dixon + More After Party

Club Space Miami
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate day one of III Points with a marathon round of B2Bs from some of the finest techno artists in the world, Friday night into Monday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by III Points & Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

4
Âme, Dixon, Adam Ten and 4 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

