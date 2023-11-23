Top track

Monster Florence (SOLD OUT - NEW DATE ADDED)

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.26

About

This event is now SOLD OUT - Additional date added on 5/12/23.

Tickets on sale 4/10/23 at 6PM

Monster Florence are headlining at Hootananny Brixton!

Hailing from Colchester, the trailblazing six-piece behind 'Borstal', 'Deck Of Cards' & '26 Ghosts'

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Monster Florence, Tommy Saint, Harvey Whyte

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

