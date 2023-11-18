Top track

Social Creatures - It's Cold Out Here

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Social Creatures

The Silverlake Lounge
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Social Creatures - It's Cold Out Here
Got a code?

About

Social Creatures is an Indie Rock/Electronic band from Brooklyn, NY. Formed in 2018, the band combines revivalist analog synth and guitar sounds with Canadian multi-instrumentalist Jono Robertson's distinctive songwriting style.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Social Creatures, Box Dreams, Bittersweethearts

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.