The Ivy w/ Swim Fan

Soda Bar
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

The Ivy is an indie synth-pop duo from Oklahoma. Exemplifying a pure, nostalgic sound, they deliver electrifying performances featuring retro style grooves. The duo came together in the Oklahoma’s music scene, having first...

Presented by Soda Bar.

The Ivy, Swim Fan

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

