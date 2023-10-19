DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.
Trainspotting defined a generation and changed the face of British fiction. Published in 1993, Irvine Welsh’s debut novel burst on to the literary scene in all its dark, raw and exhilarating glory. Its cast of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.