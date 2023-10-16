Top track

Peter Kernel - Hello My Friend

Peter Kernel + Guest

Petit Bain
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Peter Kernel est un duo post-pop-art-punk suisse et canadien formé par Aris Bassetti et Barbara Lehnhoff. Ils travaillent ensemble et sortent leur propre musique depuis 2005. Ils ont commencé lorsque Barbara a demandé à Aris d’écrire la musique de sa coméd Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain & Persona Grata.

Lineup

peter kernel

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

